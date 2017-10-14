Library serves winning pies

PHOTO SUBMITTEDCONTEST WINNERLibrarian Caroline McKay presents Emma Fetterer with the grand prize in the Bounty of the Orchard pie baking contest. The winning entry was Apple Jack Pie.

Staff at the Summerland Library served 150 pieces of pie and ice cream during their Bounty of the Orchard pie baking contest on Sept. 30.

The event was held in conjunction with Summerland’s Culture Days events.

Proceeds from the pie sales went to the Friends of the Summerland Library’s programs for children and adults.

Emma and Pam Fetterer won the overall grand prize for their Apple Jack Pie.

In the adult category, first place went to Rose Chmelyk for her Southern Peach Pie with Berry Sauce, while Maureen King placed second with New Take on an Old Favourite Apple Pie.

In the family category, first place went to Tavian and Kyla Gaudiuso for Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie. Second place went to Elowyn and Leanne Webster with Classic Apple Pie.