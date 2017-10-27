Dianne Watts, BC Liberal leadership candidate, visits Port Alberni on Oct. 28, 2017. MATT BORCK PHOTO

Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

Dianne Watts makes stop in Alberni Valley on Saturday during Island tour

  • Fri Oct 27th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts is returning to Vancouver Island this weekend with scheduled stops in Port Alberni, Parksville, Victoria and Saanich.

Watts, a former mayor and champion of B.C. communities, will meet with constituents, community officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern and to give them a say in issues affecting their community and province.

She will be in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 78:30 p.m. at the Best Western Barclay Plus Hotel, in Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill.

“This is about listening to the people of our province,” says Watts. “We have to reconnect. We have to create and build a new future and a new vision together,” says Watts.

As part of her campaign platform, Watts outlined a commitment to work with communities on several key issues including:

• Ensuring taxes raised from the legalization of cannabis goes to municipalities;

• Ensuring local governments are at the table in the development of a comprehensive energy strategy for oil and gas, LNG, electricity, solar, wind and other renewables; and

• Supporting communities ravaged by the recent wildfires.

Members of the public are invited to attend the following public events:

Saturday, Oct. 28

PORT ALBERNI

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Best Western Barclay Hotel — Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill

4277 Stamp Ave, Port Alberni

Sunday, Oct. 29

PARKSVILLE

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Rod & Gun Bar & Grill

163 Alberni Hwy, Parksville

VICTORIA

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Bard and Banker

1022 Government St, Victoria

Monday, Oct. 30

SAANICH

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Felicita’s Pub

3800 Finnerty Rd, Saanich

