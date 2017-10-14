LETTER: Thieves sending bad example to youth

A recent rash of thefts has some worried about the example its setting for Keremeos children.

Letter to the Editor:

Oh no! Yet again? These past few weeks there have been many thefts in our valley.

Vehicles, ATV’s, tools and electronics have been lifted from properties in the dark of night. And, in the light of day, someone cleaned off a fenced-in, nicely loaded, large apple tree within an hour of the owner’s absence.

Let’s hope our youth never follow this dreadful lead. Let’s hope we instill in our youth some of the stronger values of our parents and grandparents.

Values like RESPECT for properties of others, KINDNESS to others, HONESTY and INTEGRITY. As many Grandparents used to say, “Earn your living. A little HARD WORK never hurt anyone.”

We all know that stealing does hurt! Now will someone please catch the thieves and remind them. Or, preferably, let the police and the law courts remind them.

Della Barrett

Keremeos