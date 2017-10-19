LETTER: Cost of new fire hall

I am so very disturbed by what you have addressed to the people of Creston regarding the cost of a new fire hall.

Letter to the editor,

I am so very disturbed by what you have addressed to the people of Creston regarding the cost of a new fire hall. We have some overdue requests never to be caught up to be completed. This includes an elderly lady’s that has waited for how many years to have her roadway paved and is still waiting for this to happen. Or have you council people forgotten about this?

One of my big concerns is that about 2 – 3 years ago the young people in our town had their skateboard park torn up and never replaced. Seems to me there was a promise to replace it one year ago. Well, our young people are still waiting. Now our council wants to put up a new fire hall to the tune of between 5.3 – 6.1 million dollars!

After doing some research regarding taxes: Creston’s taxes are higher than Vancouver, Cranbrook, Kelowna, Nelson, Castlegar and Fruitvale. After finding all these I feel I made my point. I sure hope so and still you want us in Creston to go into debt 5.3 – 6.1 million.

Do our younger people here hope to ever own a place of their own with taxes so high? They will rise 8%. Scary is it not? Well I am a senior and would never again be able to afford my own home.

Oh yes, why have you people decided to hold a referendum in December when so many people go south for the winter? Are you hoping that with the loss of these votes your referendum will bring you a yes vote? I hope not. I myself say NO to this debit ridden area.

One thing that is not recognized in our town is the fact that we are so very short of senior homes that are senior-friendly. Do we as tax payers have to remind our councilors that we help pay your wages?

Irene Moman

One of many Creston seniors