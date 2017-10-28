LETTER: Athletes collecting cans for cross-country competition

To the Editor:

Our small town has been home to many celebrated athletes, artists, and musicians. Currently, we have two athletes who are fund raising in order to represent British Columbia at their national bowling tournament to be held in P.E.I. in May 2018. Jessica Lehtonen and Ashleigh Cummings would appreciate your help. If you have rinsed bottles or cans that you are willing to donate to their cause, please call for pick-up: 250-499-6579.

Let us all support these women toward attaining their goal.

Myrna Coates

Keremeos