Letâ€™s talk downtown enhancement tonight

An open house is being held tonight at Victory Hall to discuss downtown enhancement options.

Will it be stonework on business fronts? Or, benches on boulevards?

The next chance to see how downtown plans are shaping up is October 11.

A second open house on the Keremeos Downtown Visual Enhancement Project is being held at Victory Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 11.

Input collected from the first open house held earlier this summer has been used to develop preliminary plan options.

CTQ Consulting was contracted by the village to develop the plan.

The project includes a comprehensive concept plan, signage location and design strategy, pocket park, design guidelines and business recruitment and retention ideas.

An Arts Walk Society was also established and is working on how an Art Walk might look including putting up plaques around the community noting historical and cultural significance.

The plan also includes concepts for new entry signs, message pole, and parking management ideas.

The plan also looks at design guidelines for businesses and the overall look of the main street.

Everyone is welcome to the open house.