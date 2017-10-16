Leaf Compassion Dispensary Courtenay raided for second time

Police arrested two people Oct. 12 at the newly opened Leaf Compassion Dispensary Courtenay on Fourth Street. It was the second police raid since the store opened, Oct. 1. Photo by Carl Johansen

On Oct. 12, for the second time in eight days, the Comox Valley RCMP’s Municipal Drug Section executed a search warrant on Leaf Compassion Dispensary Courtenay, an illegal marijuana store at 379 Fourth St., in Courtenay. Two individuals were arrested while the warrant was being executed.

The store had illegally reopened its doors, contrary to municipal and federal regulations.

As a result of the search, investigators seized a quantity of “suspected” marijuana, cannabis-infused food, shatter, cash, and other evidence to support charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Both accused were released on promises to appear in court on a future date.

“As the law stands today, selling marijuana in the manner that it was being sold, in a store front, is illegal,” stated Cst Rob Gardner, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

Store owner Kyle Cheyne told the Record after the first raid that he will continue to re-open.

“The RCMP told me, ‘You know, we’re getting paid by the hour… if you’re going to put product on the shelf, we are going to raid you and put a warrant out for your arrest.’ And I just told them, ‘Listen man, if you raid it, I’m just going to put product back up and continuously re-open,’ ” he said, in an Oct. 5 interview. “This is building a lot of hype and it’s silly. We should have regulations in Courtenay, just like we do in most places on the Island.

“We know it’s illegal, but the system is broken,” he continued. “I am also a patient. I am allowed to grow my own, but there is no option for people who can’t. They need a spot to go to.”

The RCMP supports efforts to ensure those individuals permitted by Health Canada to have access to medicinal marijuana for medical purposes, do have that access. The current regulations do not provide blanket legality to produce, use, or traffic marijuana, and the RCMP will continue to enforce the laws of Canada with respect to trafficking in a controlled substance, which includes unlicensed medicinal marihuana sales.