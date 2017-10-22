Late night confrontation between two men in Peachland

RCMP was called to the scene of a physcial encounter on Saturday evening where one man was injured

RCMP were called to reports of a hit-and-run in Peachland Saturday but instead found a man injured during a confrontation.

At least one male was injured in an encounter between two individuals last night on the 5800 block of Beach Avenue in Peachland.

Shortly after 10 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to reports what was initially believed to be a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Police have since determined that a dispute between two men quickly escalated to a physical confrontation, where at least one of the males suffered injuries.

Investigators are confident that both males were known to each other and have confirmed that the public is not at risk.