Large house fire in Surrey

Fire crews battled a house fire in North Surrey Wednesday night.
The blaze appears to have started shortly before midnight near 116 Avenue and 140 Street.
Footage from the scene shows the house’s roof engulfed in flames.
Reports say crews saved a man’s life at the scene using CPR.
Four other people were reportedly inside when the fire started.
More to come.
Most Read
-
Mills Memorial replacement "on the radar" with new government: Nyce
-
Robert Baker: "Trail's plant is fully automatedâ€¦any defectâ€¦will shut down respective equipment."
-
Don't worry, the food's good at the Theatre in the Grove production of Arsenic and Old Lace.
-
The government is not paying attention to the plummeting cost of solar and wind energy
-
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26