Large house fire in Surrey

Five people were reportedly inside the home when the blaze began

Fire crews battled a house fire in North Surrey Wednesday night.

The blaze appears to have started shortly before midnight near 116 Avenue and 140 Street.

Footage from the scene shows the house’s roof engulfed in flames.

Reports say crews saved a man’s life at the scene using CPR.

Four other people were reportedly inside when the fire started.

