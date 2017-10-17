Lantzville staff seeks telecommunication upgrade

Lantzville is looking for an upgrade in its telecommunication systems.

Ronald Campbell, chief administrative officer for Lantzville, has submitted a financial plan special request to councillors calling for the modernization of the district’s telephone system.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Campbell told councillors that the district’s telecommunication system has been in place since 2006 and called it “ancient.”

“It’s really time for us to look at replacing our phone system to something more modern,” he said.

A new telecommunication system for Lantzville would cost around $30,000 according to Campbell, who said that number is just an estimate based on other telecommunication systems that have been installed in other municipalities and that it would be integrated with the district’s other buildings such as the fire hall and public works building.

Campbell explained that under the current phone system, all incoming calls go through a receptionist, which can interrupt the receptionist’s other tasks and duties. He said it shouldn’t be like that and with a new phone system the district can save time and money in the long term.

“My preference is that each staff member have a direct-in-dial number so that if the public wants to talk to them, they get directly to them so they don’t have to go through a receptionist,” he said. “So, we are saving time.”

Campbell said the system doesn’t have the functionality needed in today’s modern world of telecommunications, adding that the phones don’t have the ability to become integrated with the computer system. He said the district’s phone system is so poor that bad weather affects it.

“If you have bad weather … our phone cuts in and out,” he said. “It’s a little strange. It doesn’t operate very properly in bad weather. Bad weather does actually affect its operations.”

Mayor Colin Haime said he’s never ever heard anyone complain about the district’s phone system operating poorly because of bad weather, adding that he prefers having a receptionist answering the phone at all times.

“I’ve always liked that personal touch,” he said.

Coun. Mark Swain said when he calls the district he does feel that he’s being disruptive to the receptionist, adding that there is likely a business case to be had for installing a new system.

In addition to the telephone system upgrade request, district staff have also requested a mobile radio system for the public work’s department for a cost of $5,400, citing improved co-rdination and communication between employees and emergency services. Neither request has been approved by councillors.

