Langley senior hit by truck

A pedestrian was struck on a rural section of Fraser Highway.

An elderly pedestrian is in hospital after he was struck by a pickup truck on Fraser Highway near 240th Street the evening of Oct. 25.

The 87-year-old Langley man was hit by a Dodge Ram truck heading eastbound on Fraser at about 6:30 p.m., said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

Freelancer Curtis Kreklau said the victim was found unconscious with a serious head injury.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by amublance and remains in serious condition.

Fraser Highway was closed for some time after the collision.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police, Van Herk said.

The Langley RCMP Traffic Section is investigating. There is no word yet on what factors may have contributed to the collision.