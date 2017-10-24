Langley school district answers top 10 parentsâ€™ questions about SOGI education

No, students aren't being told they can't use 'boy' or 'girl' to describe themselves, say district

Langley School District has created a top 10 Q & A for parents who want answers about SOGI education.

Langley School District has created a page on its website explaining what SOGI 123 education looks like in classrooms, while debunking misinformation that has been circulating, which says students are no longer allowed to call their parents ‘moms’ and ‘dads.’

Langley School District communication director Ken Hoff said they put up the web page under their ‘students and parents’ tab as a resource for parents, to answer the top 10 questions being asked about SOGI.

“These are the questions parents have been asking, so we put up some information that parents can use as a reference. But there will be more information coming too,” said Hoff.

People who have been vocal in their opposition to SOGI education have said that teachers are instructed to tell students they can no longer refer to each other as boy or girl and are not to refer to their parents as mom or dad.

“Are students being told not to use ‘boy’ or girl’ to describe themselves?” is one of the FAQs.

“No, students have never been told this. Teachers have been asked to think about using more inclusive strategies for grouping students or speaking collectively about a class. For example, instead of saying “good morning boys and girls” a teacher may use a phrase such as ‘good morning students.’ This allows for all students to feel included regardless of their gender identity,” is the answer.

Another question: “Are students being told not to call their parents ‘mom’ or ‘dad?’

“No, students have never been told this,” is the response on the Langley School District web page.

Just this week, educators are speaking out against a Chilliwack school trustee who posted an anti SOGI message on Facebook.

