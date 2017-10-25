Langley Mounties ID body in dumpster fire

Police confirm it was a 34-year-old Langley woman found dead last Friday near the Langley Bypass.

Mounties have identified a body found near a dumpster fire in Langley last week.

Members of the Langley RCMP serious crime unit were on hand today for the autopsy, said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Consequently, they have confirmed it was a 34-year-old Langley woman. It’s unclear at this point if her name will be made public.

Her family, however, has since been notified, and van Herk expects to learn more about the cause of her death tomorrow (Thursday).

The body was located by fire crews when they responded to a dumpster fire in the 20100 block of Langley Bypass early last Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to all the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

