Langley City councillor elected to UBCM executive

A "louder voice" for south of the Fraser promised

Langley City councillor Paul Albrecht will attend his first meeting as one of two Vancouver Metro Area representatives on the Union of B.C. Municipalities executive in November.

The other Metro representative is Surrey councillor Bruce Hayne

“I think it is really important for us to have a louder voice south of the Fraser (within the UBCM),” Albrecht said.

Albrecht, who was was elected by acclamation at the recent UBCM conference in Vancouver, said the issues of transit, housing and homelessness are top priorities for the fast-growing communities like Langley, Surrey and surrounding municipalities.

“This is where the most growth is going on,” Albrecht said.

“We’re just exploding with development.”

Albrecht, a 24-year resident of the City, was elected to his first term on council in 2014.

He is chair of the Langley City Magic of Christmas Parade Committee and vice-chair of the Advisory Planning Commission.

The UBCM was formed in 1905 to provide “a common voice for local government in British Columbia.”

It speaks for 189 local governments and seven First Nations.