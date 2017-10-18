Langley City Council approves $200K in tax exemptions for non-profits

A third application for exemption from Langley City taxes by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for its Penny Pincher thrift store was no more successful than previous attempts.

Another organization, the Langley Association for Community Living, was also unsuccessful in their application to have their tax break enlarged to cover property on Fraser Highway.

However, the association already has municipal tax exemptions on several properties on Michaud Crescent, 45A Avenue, 209A Street, 196 Street and 201A Street, and those have been renewed.

Earlier this month, City council gave preliminary approval to a “status quo” permissive tax exemption bylaw that maintains all existing tax exemptions for another year, without adding any properties to the list.

“This has been recommended by staff considering the current pressures on the financial resources of the city,” a report to council stated.

Council gave first three readings to a permissive tax exemption bylaw for 2018 that approved $200,675 in direct municipal tax exemptions plus $99,024 in exemption from taxes the city collects on behalf of other organizations like transit and school taxes.

A final vote on the exemptions was expected at the Monday (Oct. 23) meeting of council.

A dozen organizations are covered; Six which lease property from the City, including the Langley Seniors Resource Society, which operates its centre at 51B Ave. on land leased from the City, Langley Stepping Stones, Langley Community Music School, Langley Lawn Bowling, Langley Community Services and the Salvation Army-operated Gateway of Hope homeless shelter.

Six non-profits, which lease or own within the City area are also covered, including Ishtar Transition Housing, the Global School Society which operates a Montessori school, the Southgate Christian Fellowship church which leases space at the Langley Mall, the Langley Care Society which operates the Langley Lodge, Langley Hospice Society and the Langley Association for Community Living, which supports adults with intellectual disabilities and children with special needs.

In the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary letter of application, auxiliary president Diane Thornton noted that other B.C. communities, such as White Rock and Delta in the Lower Mainland, and Chemanius on Vancouver Island, have been granted tax exemptions for hospital thrift stores.

