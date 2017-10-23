Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June's On Point session

Residents are invited to take part in the District’s final engagement event of Choosing Our Future in Lake Country.

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session and the community engagement pop-up booths held over the summer.

All feedback will help to inform Lake Country’s official community plan, a guiding document common that takes a 25-plus year glimpse into the community’s future.

“The workshop is intended to bring people together to report back on what we learned throughout the summer. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss relevant topics such as tree removal, rural character, or short-term rental accommodations,” said Mark Koch, director of community services.

“All input will help shape the growth of our community.”

A community vision cannot be created without consulting the community. The District is asking residents from all wards to show up, participate, and share what makes Lake Country the best place to live in BC. The event is free and appetizers will be provided.

The event takes place at Winfield Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

RSVP at www.ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca