Ladysmith RCMP dispel rumours of Stzâ€™uminus lockdown due to gunmen

Rumours that quickly spread on social media Monday night that two armed gunmen making death threats had Stz'uminus First Nation on a community lock down are not true, according to Ladysmith RCMP.

Staff-Sgt Ken Brissard confirmed to the Chronicle on Tuesday morning that officers did investigate a call received from Stz’uminus but that there was no evidence to back up the alleged story.

“We did an investigation based on something that was reported to us and there’s nothing to corroborate what was reported,” Brissard said.

A Facebook post from just after 8 p.m. on Monday, which was shared over 150 times before being deleted, indicated Stz’uminus had been placed on lock down because “2 random non native psychopaths are going around with guns threatening to kill people in our community.”

Brissard said he could not provide specifics on what exactly was reported to police.

“There was certainly something reported along those lines that was very dubious…,” he said.

Brissard said RCMP have the ability to use social media such as Twitter or Facebook or on AM/FM radio “if there was something really urgent happening” and a lock down was being enforced.

“Ladysmith RCMP didn’t lock down any communities,” Brissard said. “We certainly investigated something that was reported to us that was report is still being investigated.”