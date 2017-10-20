Ladysmith fire rescue hosts family friendly-haunted house in support of muscular dystrophy

The public is normally happy to see Ladysmith Fire Rescue but this weekend the volunteer firefighters be serving up quite a fright.

There will be three levels of ‘scare’ fit for all age groups at the annual Haunted House and admission and snacks are all by donation.

“I think that’s what makes us unique. For many haunted houses you get one level so it’s not as child friendly,” said firefighter Kim Irwin. “We have a gatekeeper on the outside and he communicates with us to let us know what they people want.”

The money collected will go toward supporting those with Muscular Dystrophy. Ladysmith Fire Rescue was recently recognized by BC for raising nearly $5,000 over the past two years from the haunt.

The committee has been working since March to plan everything out and over 600 people attended last year – a big jump from the first year.

Hot chocolate, pop, water popcorn and hot dogs were all donated to help with the event so make sure to bring an appetite.

Fire Rescue would like to thank Home Hardware Ladysmith, Save-On-Foods, Active Solutions Health+Sport Come out to the Fire Hall at 3330-6th Avenue on Saturday from 4-10 p.m, or Sunday from 3-8 p.m. for a scare.