Kindling sales labour of love

Kindling for Kids started four years ago, when Russ Nelson decided he needed something to do in his spare time.

Unlike some people who might decide to golf more or read more, Russ decided to cut kindling, bag it, sell it, and donate the proceeds to charity!

No such thing as spare time anymore for Russ, as is evident by the bags and bags of kindling that line the driveway of Russ and Sharon Nelson’s home at 221 Spindrift Drive in Royston. It is a labour of love starting from collectively the wood from Chinook Forest Products (which is generously donated by Ed and Ian Leakey), then drying, sorting and splitting it in his workshop. By ingeniously figuring out how to attach a huge garbage bag at the end of the work bench, he can now split the cut shingles directly into the garbage bags (also generously donated by Home Depot) after which they are tied and tagged with Russ’s signature tag noting the charities that will benefit from all this hard work.

The large bags of kindling sell for $25 each, $18 of which is donated to the Comox Valley Child Development Association, $5 to Canucks Foundation for Kids and $2 is used by Russ to help keep his equipment sharp and well maintained. It is the essence of what volunteerism is all about. Russ and his wife Sharon have been long-time supporters of the Comox Valley Child Development Association and Sharon will be at the house to welcome you and take your money and enter your name into a draw to win two tickets to a Vancouver Canucks game and an overnight stay at the Sandman Inn, all donated by Convoy Supply.

Fundraiser

If you can’t get out to Russ and Sharon’s home at 221 Spindrift Drive in Royston to see the production in full force (and it really is worth the drive if you have the time) you can buy your bag of kindling at Reliable Auto Body at the corner of McPhee and Cumberland Road where Mike MacLaren has a supply piled up and ready to sell.

Sharon Nelson will be presenting their “Kindling for Kids” cheque at the Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon on Sunday, Nov. 5. Come and join us for eight hours of live and local entertainment all to raise funds for children with special needs in the Comox

Valley. And thank you to Russ and Sharon Nelson for their amazing work and support!