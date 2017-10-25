Kimberley Creek, back to the future; Mayor Don McCormick

The City of Kimberley has applied for funding to mitigate flooding in Kimberley Creek

Every year, typically around May, water levels run high through Kimberley’s creeks due to snow melt from the alpines and rain.

In 2012, Morrison Subdivision suffered a massive flood, effecting habitats, roads, and homes in Kimberley. To date, The City of Kimberley and community members have been working on efforts to improve Kimberley Creek, the Morrison Subdivision, and the imminent risk of another flood.

Part of those efforts includes the recent application that Council approved at a regular City Council Meeting on Monday. The application is for funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) for engineering and design of Kimberley Creek Daylighting and Stormwater Right-sizing.

As resident Tony Klassen said at a meeting back in May, “Kimberley Creek is a resource to our community but it’s one that has to be maintained.”

Since that meeting, the City has come a long way in their plans and efforts to alleviate the issues in Kimberley Creek.

In a recent report to Council from City of Kimberley Economic Development Officer, Kevin Wilson, a summary of the issue is given.

The report states that seasonal flooding occurs in Morrison Sub partially due to undersized stormwater collection that causes water to backup downstream.

“The flooding has negative affects on residents and the one in ten year event floods into the downtown,” says the report. “There are 36 properties in the affected Morrison Subdivision area with an additional two properties in the 200 year floodplain. Based on 2017 assessments, the total value of assets in the flood area is $5,905,100 in improvements and $1,817,700 in land.”

The project is expected to mitigate flooding through the engineering of an exposed channel downstream of Pearson Road, along with a wetland attenuation ponding area and right-sized stormwater pipes to accommodate peak flows and alleviate water backup.

The CEPF supports 100 per cent of project costs up to $150,000 for designing flood mitigation, which matches the project budget developed by Urban Systems. The City has also applied to the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) for 100 per cent of project costs.

Councillor Kent Goodwin pointed out that the City is actually applying for two different types of funding. Goodwin then posed the question, “what if we get both? I guess we would have to turn one down.”

Mayor Don McCormick responded by saying Council will cross that bridge when they get to it.

Councillor Albert Hoglund spoke to his experience and the history of the creek.

“That creek used to be daylighted and as kids we would fish there, behind Coronation Park…we’re going back in history,” said Hoglund.

“Back to the future,” replied McCormick.

Councillor Nigel Kitto said he is excited to work with the community on this project.

“At the last committee of the whole meeting where there was a community meeting with the Morrison Sub folks, it was a great meeting,” Kitto said. “The community down there is fantastic and I’m really looking forward to working with them on this project.”