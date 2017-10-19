Keremeos museum changing direction on $50,000 grant

History is fluid so it isn’t a surprise the South Similkameen Museum Society has changed plans.
The non-profit volunteer group recently switched gears from moving the former provincial police building and current museum to it’s new site. Now the group is focusing efforts to ensure they meet accessibility requirements at the new building which is the former Masonic Lodge on 9th Avenue.
“It became obvious that we were facing challenges moving the old building and that when we did we still wouldn’t have the new building open,” Rob Showell, president of the museum society said. “It only made sense to turn our focus to the new building to making sure we meet accessibility codes.”
