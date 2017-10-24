Kelowna youth movement to donate $1,000

The 100 Kids movement spreading across North America will gather for a forum in Kelowna on Thursday at the downtown Innovation Centre. Photo Credit: Contributed

The goal of the 100 Kids movement is to have each participant donate $10 to their favourite charity.

With more than 180 kids attending an information session and launch party Sept. 13 in Kelowna, the 100 Kids chapter is now ready to give away their first $1,000.

“We were blown away by the excitement, plus the energy at the event and awareness of our 100 Kids Kelowna brand,” said 100 Kids Kelowna founder Richard Deacon.

“We were thrilled to have Mayor Basran along with local entrepreneurs and philanthropists Lane Merrifield, Jeff Keen and Jason Richards speak at the event along with a few words from one of our first 100 Kids Kelowna members Jess Mervyn.

“Our partnership with Jason Richards and the team at Change Gamers to offer their ICan app to our Kids and parents was really powerful and expanded our digital and social media communities.”

The concept behind 100 Kids is for youth ages 5 to 17 to meet four times a year to nominate their favourite charity to be a recipient of their $10 donation. Making a difference, public speaking, access to community leaders and networking with their peers are the underpinnings of the 100 Kids volunteer movement.

Deacon says at the Kelowna followup event this week, participating kids will be asked to publicly reveal what charity they chose to support and why.

“The awesome thing about the ICan app is that is a COPA compliant, safe environment for the Kids+parents to connect with each other, donate their $10. It connects the Kids in between events and keeps the positive momentum going,” Deacon said.

The team at ICan even helped find a matching donor so any fees to process the donations will be covered.