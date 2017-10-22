Kelowna hotel suffers water damage

Guests at the Royal Anne Hotel in Bernard were greeted by firefighters last night

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the Royal Anne Hotel in Kelowna last night but after getting there it wasn’t fire that was the problem, it was water.

After alarms rang at the hotel just past 11:15 p.m. last night and one fire engine responded.

However crews found a flood due to a major water break in the Bernard Ave. hotel.

Guests were initially evacuated but were allowed back into their rooms.

The Capital News is looking for more information on the incident. If you have information, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.