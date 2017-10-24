Kelowna getting another director to regional board

Thanks to its growing population, the city will have seven directors on the 13-member RDCO board

Kelowna is getting more say on the Central Okanagan Regional Board.

Board chairwoman Gail Given has received a letter from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs informing her that as a result of population growth in the city—as reflected by the 2016 census—Kelowna will add an additional director to the regional board, bringing its total to seven.

In addition, its strength in weighted votes by the board will be increased by three votes.

While they will not get any more directors at this time, both West Kelowna and Lake Country will also see their weighted voting strength increased. Each municipality will get one more weighted vote.

Currently, the 12-member RDCO board is made up of six Kelowna directors, two from West Kelowna and one each from Peachland, Lake Country and the two unincorporated electoral areas of Okanagan East and West. The WFN council appoints a non-voting representative to the board.

In addition to Given, who is also a Kelowna city councillor, Kelowna is represented on the regional board by Mayor Colin Basran and Councillors Luke Stack, Brad Sieben, Tracy Gray and Maxine DeHart.

The changes to the RDCO board will take effect at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 9.

The identity of the new Kelowna regional director was not immediately revealed but it will be one of Coun. Ryan Donn, Charlie Hodge or Mohini Singh. Donn has been serving as an alternate on the regional board.