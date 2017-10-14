Kelowna dealerships earn green awards

Nissan and Chevrolet are being recognized for their green sales

Dealerships in Kelowna are being recognized for their green vehicles.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC, announced two Kelowna-based dealerships, Kelowna Nissan and Kelowna Chevrolet, are being awarded with a Clean Energy Vehicle for BC Green Star Award for their work promoting clean energy vehicles and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the association.

Kelowna Nissan is being recognized for Top Battery Electric Vehicle Sales while Kelowna Chevrolet is being recognized for Top Plug-in Electric Hybrid Sales.

“The Green Star award is a significant achievement in the sales of clean energy vehicles in British Columbia,” said Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC. “Thanks to dealers like Kelowna Nissan and Kelowna Chevrolet, B.C. has the highest per capita adoption of electric vehicles in Canada.”

The Green Star Awards are a series of program dealer awards that specifically recognize the highest number of clean energy vehicle sales across all brands, by provincial region (Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior and Northern B.C.).

“On behalf of Kelowna Nissan, we’re honoured to receive the Green Star award,” said Cordelle Rich, general manager, of Kelowna Nissan. “Every time we make an electric vehicle sale, we hear from customers how pleased they are to have the opportunity to take advantage of the financial incentive through the program. We have the pleasure of seeing first-hand how much of an impact these incentives make for British Columbians when making green transportation decisions.”

“We’re excited to be the recipients of the Top Plug-in Electric Hybrid Sales award for the Interior of B.C.” says Clayton Andres, general manager, of Kelowna Chevrolet. “We work hard to ensure our customers know what options they have when making decisions surrounding their next ride – incentives and rebates are paramount to helping them purchase electric.”

Electric vehicle sales have been steadily increasing, with 11,000 sold in Canada in 2016 – a 56 per cent increase from the previous year, according to numbers from FleetCarma, a Canadian auto research firm. To date, there are about 30,000 electric vehicles on Canadian roads.

Nearly 95 per cent of these sales occurred in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Dealerships are committed to ensuring potential car owners have all the adequate information when it comes to selecting an EV.