Kellers Jewellers in Lantzville suffers damage in break-in

Incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 21, says Nanaimo RCMP

A Lantzville jewelry store, Kellers Jewellers, was broken into this morning. Nanaimo RCMP are investigating. (Facebook photo)

A Lantzville jewelry store was damaged in an early-morning break-in Saturday, says police in Nanaimo.

Kellers Jewellers posted images of damaged cases and broken glass on its Facebook page and said it will only be open for limited hours today.

Nanaimo RCMP said it is investigating.

RELATED: Jewelry store smashed up with crowbar, silver and gold stolen

“About 5:30 a.m. somebody broke into the jewelry store … It’s still under investigation. We don’t have any suspects that I’m aware of, but we’re still looking for evidence and clues,” said Staff Sgt. John Blaase, of Nanaimo RCMP.

Blaase wouldn’t comment on whether there is surveillance footage.

More to come.