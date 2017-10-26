Join the Castlegar News Facebook readers group

The Castlegar News has launched a Facebook group for engaged readers of our paper and website.

The Castlegar News has launched a Facebook group for engaged readers of our paper and website.

The Castlegar News Reader group is designed to generate conversations around the news and events we cover.

We will be running reader polls, going behind the scenes in the newsroom so you can get a better sense of how we make the sausages, and seeking your input and ideas on how and what we cover.

Members can also submit posts to the group for consideration by the admins.

We will host periodic virtual town halls as well, hosting live Q&A sessions on various topics.

Our intent is to expand our connection with our readers and expand our push for greater transparency in what we do.

We’ve already taken member’s idea to live-stream Castlegar Council meetings to heart, and we will be broadcasting the next one — on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. — on Facebook Live. We will embed the replay on our website for future viewing.

To make a request to join the closed group, follow this link https://www.facebook.com/groups/539928359681076/.

In order to ensure civility and constructive dialogue, members will be approved by our admins and submitted posts will also be vetted. We ask that there be no name-calling, baseless accusations or legally dicey commentary. This isn’t the place to make attacks, it’s a place to be heard and work together to improve our democratic efforts in the community.

We look forward to a productive partnership.