Jail and driving ban for Aldergrove man who caused three-car crash

The 2015 crash in Aldergrove sent one local woman to hospital with serious injuries

This file photo shows the scene of the crash on 52 Avenue near 272 Street in Langley in April 2015.

A 59-year-old Aldergrove man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and was handed a two-year driving ban for his part in causing a head-on, three-car crash in Aldergrove in 2015.

Jay Allen Richardson was in Surrey Provincial Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Originally, Richardson was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, care or control of a vehicle with over .08 alcohol, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and cause of an accident resulting in bodily harm as well as dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

But on Sept. 20, he entered a guilty plea to one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. In court on Tuesday, the judge stayed the remainder of the charges against him.

At the time of the crash on April 7, 2015, police said the driver of the Sunfire, Richardson, lost control in the curve coming around 52 Avenue, crossing the double solid line into oncoming traffic. The Sunfire hit a Kia that then flipped and went into the ditch. The driver was trapped inside and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life.

The driver of the Sunfire and the passenger in the Kia (a 21-year-old Aldergrove resident) were taken to hospital by ground ambulance for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 57-year-old Aldergrove woman, was transported by Air Ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the Cobalt, a 31-year-old Aldergrove man, suffered minor injuries and didn’t go to the hospital, police said at the time.