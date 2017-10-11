Itâ€™s still dry

The Southeast Fire Centre sent one helicopter and 13 personnel to a fire at St. Mary Lake this past Saturday.

This past fire season — long and difficult as it was — is now a memory, and as cooler temperatures arrived, so did an end to most fire restrictions within the Southeast Fire Centre.

However, it is still very dry out there, and the bans that are in place are there for a reason.

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, the Southeast Fire Centre sent a helicopter and 13 personnel to a small fire near the east end of St. Mary Lake.

“The fire was reported on Friday, October 6,” said Karlie Shaughnessy from the Southeast Fire Centre. “It originated in a burn pile. It was not a legal burn pile, as open burning is still banned. So the fire is under investigation.”

Shaughnessy says the fire at St. Mary Lake is 100 per cent contained, but reminds people to continue to be aware of fire danger.

“It is fairly dry still, and will be until we see more precipitation. That’s why open burning is still banned in most parts of the Southeast fire centre,” she said.

The fire danger rating for the area is still in the moderate to high range.