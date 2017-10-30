Itâ€™s a two-way race for leadership of Snuneymuxw First Nation

A candidates forum for the Snuneymuxw First Nation election will be held Nov. 14

Snuneymuxw First Nation heads to the poll on Dec. 2.

It’s a two-way contest for leadership in the Snuneymuxw First Nation election.

Nominations for chief and council candidates closed last week for the Snuneymuxw First Nation, whose residents head to the polls Dec. 2.

The community will chose its new chief and five, of 10, councillors for a four-year term. Elections are staggered for half the council every two years.

Incumbent Chief John G. Wesley will look to keep his position and is running against Michael (Mike) James Wyse Sr., the Snuneymuxw’s election website shows.

Fifteen candidates will vie for a seat on council, including incumbents Chris Good, Jamie (James) Seward, Paul Wyse-Seward and Erralyn Thomas. Also running are: Emmy Manson (Emily Salea), Gary Manson, Charlene Paul, Nick (Nicholas Jay) Seward, Rick (Rodrick) Seward, Eric G. Wesley, Mike (Brian) White, Herman White Jr., Joe White Jr., John L. White and Margaret White.

A candidates forum will be held at the Snuneymuxw administration building, 668 Centre Street, on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. For more information see www.snuneymuxw.ca.