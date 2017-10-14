Princeton residents awoke this morning to a dusting on snow on cars and treetops, and below zero temperatures.

The morning’s weather is a record breaker according to Environment Canada.

That agency is reporting 2 cm of snow in the early hours, the largest accumulation here on October 14 in 80 years.

The previous record – .8 cm – was set in 1992.

The high today is expected to be 7 degrees Celsius – just a little chillier than this day in 2004 when the area enjoyed a balmy 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Some might find it hard to believe that it was just over a month ago – on September 11 – when temperatures in Princeton reached 30.8 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for the coming week, with high temperatures ranging between 13 and 17 degrees.