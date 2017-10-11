IT contract awarded for one year

Request for IT services proposals will be contracted out in 2018

In the story “IT service contract discussion at Houston council,” published in the Oct. 4, 2017 Houston Today issue, District of Houston council recommended to table the resolution to award Done Right Computers from Smithers a three year contract in the amount of $33,600 plus applicable sales taxes from Jan. 15, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The contract was not tendered out, so there were no comparative quotes presented to council to judge which IT service provider would be the best use for Houston’s public dollars.

It was asked if the contract could be amended to one year instead of three.

District staff said they would discuss this request with the contractor.

At the Oct. 3, 2017 council meeting, District of Houston staff negotiated with Done Right Computers for a contract of one year in the amount of $11,200 from Jan. 15, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

“And further, that council direct staff to issue a request for proposals for the IT services contract in 2018,” stated the recommendation report.

Houston council approved the recommendation.