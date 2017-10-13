IPE announces 2018 theme

Sheep Thrills is the theme paying homage to the Armstrong fair's sheep division

Sheep will be prominent at the 2018 Interior Provincial Exhibition as the Armstrong fair has announced that Sheep Thrills will be the fair’s 2018 theme. (File photo)

Sheep thrills will abound in Armstrong.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition will recognize its sheep division next year, announcing that the theme of the 2018 fair will be Sheep Thrills with the tag line: See Ewe At the Fair.

“The theme and slogan are integral to the look and feel of what the fair will feature/honour/celebrate,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson.

“You will see each division honour the sheep theme any way they can. You might even see a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Be ready for sheep shearing, sheep demos and more.”

The IPE is recognized as the largest agricultural fair in B.C. It features an incredible range of exhibits, ranging from livestock (cattle, horses, sheep, swine, goats, llamas) to horticulture, to hobbies and crafts, to domestic skills, and more. “We had 2,252 exhibitors this year with 7,395 exhibits,” said Paulson.

The 2017 fair attracted 151,109 visitors.

The 2018 IPE will run Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.