Interior Savings launches $10,000 Local Give program Thursday

Members and local residents will have the opportunity to share what good they would do with $100

Interior Savings is relaunching its $10,000 Local Give program Thursday.

Members and local residents will have the opportunity to share what good they would do with $100. The first 100 qualified applicants will receive the cash to make their good idea happen.

“It could be buying coffees for strangers, donating to the local food bank or creating a care box for someone in need – the possibilities are endless,” said Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway.

“As a co-operative, we know the power that comes from a community working together. Our Day of Difference is not only an opportunity to lend a hand to those helping to make our communities strong, but also to celebrate what it means to be local. We’re hoping to inspire a wave of local good and can’t wait to see the difference individuals will make.”

Beginning Thursday, go to www.localgive.eventbrite.ca to share what local good you could do with $100. Last year, all 100 spots were snapped up within 24-hours of launching the campaign.

Also Thursday, Interior Savings employees are rolling up their sleeves to lend a hand in their community.

This mass volunteering effort marks the fourth annual Interior Savings’ Day of Difference and will include more than 500 employees in 14 communities across the Interior. Interior Savings’ Day of Difference coincides with International Credit Union Day.

In Vernon, the team will be heading over to the Upper Room Mission for the third year running. They help with general cleaning, food prep and preparing for the annual memorial dinner.