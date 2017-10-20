Inspiring a wave of good

Interior Savings is making a difference.

On Oct. 19, 500 Interior Savings employees rolled up their sleeves to lend a hand in their community and the credit union offered up cash for others to get in on this act of local good.

This mass volunteering effort marked the fourth annual Interior Savings’ Day of Difference. It’s a day where the credit union celebrates all those who are making a positive impact in their members’ lives and in our community, according to Interior Savings.

The union opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. with treats and gifts for its members and then closed up shop a little early so all 500 staff members could head out into the community to lend a helping hand.

Across the Interior, Interior Savings staff were cooking, cleaning, painting, donating blood, or doing whatever it took to help ease the burden on local community organizations.

In Lake Country, the branch team was over at Camp Arbuckle, cleaning, painting and generally helping out where needed. Another group from corporate office was working hard at the Lake Country Boys and Girls Club, cleaning, sorting bottles and baking.

“As a co-operative, we know the power that comes from a community working together,” said Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway. “Our Day of Difference is not only an opportunity to lend a hand to those helping to make our communities strong, but also to celebrate what it means to be local.”

The day also marked the re-launch of the Interior Savings $10,000 Local Give, a program that encourages others to get involved by awarding $100 cash to the first 100 people to share how they would use the money to do good.

Conway said “we were so inspired by how the people in our community embraced this opportunity last year that we brought the program back. We can’t wait to see the difference individuals will make again this year.”

To participate in the Local Give, community members were invited to register online at localgive.eventbrite.ca. The credit union expected $10,000 would be claimed by the end of their Day of Difference.