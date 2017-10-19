Information session held for design of new Mission secondary school

The information session will be held Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Kelowna

Central Okanagan Public Schools would like community input on designs for the new middle school in the Mission.

On Monday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., parents and community members can join district staff in the multi-purpose room at OKM Secondary. People will be able to view the proposed designs, ask questions about the project, and offer their valuable feedback, according to the district.

This early-stage opportunity to hear from the community is an important step towards building a school that serves all learners in the area.