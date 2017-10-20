Information meeting on Mt. Lehman widening set for Monday

$22 million project will expand road from two to four lanes to airport

Mt. Lehman Road is set to be widened from two to four lanes to Abbotsford International Airport.

A public information session on the upcoming widening of Mt. Lehman Road to the airport will be held next Monday.

The province says attendees will be able to review designs, offer feedback, and ask questions of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff.

The $22 million project was announced last August, with funding from all three levels of government. The B.C. government is paying $11.5 million towards the project, the feds are kicking in $8 million and the City of Abbotsford will contribute $2 million.

In addition to the widening of the road, the project will include intersection improvements, better lighting and new bike lanes, according to the province.

The information session will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tradex.

Feedback can also be submitted online by visiting https://engage.gov.bc.ca/mtlehman