Inaugural aging summit comes to Surrey this week

The average age of citizens in Surrey is up a year and a half since 2011, according to Census data

As baby boomers move into retirement, the average age of citizens across British Columbia is trending up.

2016 Census data showed that the average age of people in Surrey was 39 years old. That’s up a year and a half from 2011 when the average age in Surrey was 37 and a half years old.

With an aging population on the horizon, a number of organizations are hosting the inaugural Provincial Summit on Aging this week in Surrey.

On Nov. 2nd and 3rd, is City of Surrey is partnering with a number of organizations to host an event based on raising the profile and increasing the amount of community-based senior services. By doing this organizers of the event hope to help seniors promote their health, while improving their independence, resilience and social connectedness.

The United Way of the Lower Mainland, United Way’s Better at Home Program, Raising the Profile Project, B.C. Ministry of Health, the Active Aging Research Team from the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility at the University of British Columbia, and the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association are all partnering with the City of Surrey to host the event.

The event will take place at Surrey City Hall Atrium and Council Chambers, with the closing address coming from B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie at 3:00 p.m.