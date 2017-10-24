In Photos: Kelownaâ€™s first comic expo

Parkinson Recreation Centre was packed Sunday with all sorts of heroes, villians and monsters for Kelowna’s first Comic and Collectibles Expo.
Special guests included: “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Christopher Lee, Tracy Lynn Cruz and more.
Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend
