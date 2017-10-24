Canadian cartoonist Doug Savage signs copies of Laser Moose and Rabbit boy during the Kelowna Comic and Collectibles Expo, Sunday, at Parkinson Recreation Centre. - Credit: Douglas David Farrow

In Photos: Kelownaâ€™s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Parkinson Recreation Centre was packed Sunday with all sorts of heroes, villians and monsters for Kelowna’s first Comic and Collectibles Expo.

Special guests included: “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Christopher Lee, Tracy Lynn Cruz and more.

