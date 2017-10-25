IIO looking for witnesses in Qualicum Beach shooting

The incident took place early morning of Oct. 12 on Highway 19

RCMP investigating a body on the side of Highway 19 following a police-involved shooting on the morning of Oct. 12. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now seeking witnesses to the fatal incident that involved RCMP officers. — Lauren Collins photo

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. is looking for witnesses following a fatal incident in Qualicum Beach earlier this month.

RCMP officers were responding to a report of a male in distress who had allegedly stabbed himself inside a vehicle in the 39000-block of the inland Island Highway on Thursday, Oct. 12 around 6 a.m., according to an RCMP release Oct. 12.

Further 9-1-1 calls informed police that the man was “running down the highway and that someone was trying to restrain him.”

When they arrived, a struggle ensued and at least one shot was fired by police, according to the the Oct. 12 release.

IIO investigators were deployed to the scene and have since been interviewing witnesses, collecting physical evidence, interviewing officers and reviewing medical reports, according to a release from the IIO Thursday (Oct. 26) .

The IIO is asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

— NEWS Staff