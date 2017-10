No details on injuries or cause yet

Hwy 97 northbound was closed Sunday afternoon after a collision between a small car and a motorcycle. (Google maps)

Highway 97 has reopened after being partially closed Sunday afternoon.

A collision between a small car and a motorcycle about 3:15 p.m. near Trout Creek caused the closure of both northbound lanes.

No information is available at this time about the cause of the crash or injuries sustained.