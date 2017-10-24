Huge wooden boat sinks in Ladysmith Harbour, fuel spill contained

A 90-foot wooden vessel built in 1918 sank over the weekend in Ladysmith Harbour and a suspected fuel spill is now being contained by a boom encircling the site of the incident.

The Anapaya sank in Ladysmith Harbour over the weekend and a resulting fuel spill has been contained. (Mike Gregory Photo)

A call was received by the Ladysmith Community Marina on Saturday around noon informing them that the Anapaya had gone down in the Dogpatch – an area of the harbour home to well over a dozen boats occupied by liveaboards.

According to Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson, Transport Canada listed the boat on its ‘Vessel of Concern’ list back in 2014 but did not take any action until after the sinking and resulting oil spill.

“The government knew this vessel poised a significant threat but took no action until after it was too late,” Sheila Malcolmson, NDP MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, said in Question Period in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“We’re grateful for the Coast Guard’s swift action, but this is just the latest example of the Liberal’s failed boat-by-boat approach on abandoned vessels.”

It’s not clear what led to the Anapaya going down but the owner’s of the boat also have a second sailboat in Dogpatch which they safely escaped to.

The Coast Guard and Saltair Marine both responded over the weekend and quickly deployed an oil containment boom to limit the damage and began cleanup efforts.

Despite these efforts a sheen of fuel was visible in the water near the docks of the Community Marina on Monday afternoon.

A dive team from Saltair Marine was on site Tuesday and the Anapaya is set to be removed from the harbour later this week.

“We need a robust system to deal with these vessels before they harm our environment and community,” said Malcolmson who has tabled legislation to create a national program to address abandoned vessels. “My legislation would put the tools and programs in place to clean up our coasts.”

Malcolmson’s Bill C-352 will fix vessel registration, pilot a vessel turn-in program, create good green jobs by supporting local marine salvage businesses and vessel recycling, and end jurisdictional disputes by making the Coast Guard responsible for directing the removal of abandoned vessels.

Debate on the bill will take place in the coming weeks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.