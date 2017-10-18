How thieves will travel

A pair of thieves from Surrey and Langley were arrested in a Bait car incident in Richmond

A 30-year-old Langley man along with a Surrey man, also 30, were arrested after stealing a Bait car in Richmond on Oct. 15.

At 12:24 a.m., there was a Bait car activation in the Jones Road area of Richmond. After activation, the suspects drove a short distance before they abandoned the vehicle, said Richmond RCMP.

Due to the swift co-ordinated efforts of Richmond RCMP patrol units, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) and Air One, officers arrested two males before they were able leave the neighbourhood.

The suspects, the Langley and Surrey man, are both known to police. Charges are pending and the investigation is on going.

“Officers were able to quickly locate the suspects through the successful use of integrated police units in our community. The combined response and specifically police service dog Faulk, likely made a lasting impression on the suspects,” said Const. Jon Francis.

“Bait cars are everywhere in Richmond and we are ready to respond. No car thief should ever feel safe in our community. If you steal a bait car, expect to get arrested.”