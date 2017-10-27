Housing for the homeless heats up

The Oct. 30 meeting about the Quality Inn being turned into supportive housing will be a full house

The now closed Quality Inn on 200 Street in Willowbrook has been bought by BC Housing which hopes to turn it into 49 units of supportive housing.

A meeting about turning the Quality Inn into supportive housing for the homeless is expected to be well attended Monday evening at Langley Events Centre.

BC Housing and Stepping Stone Community Services Society are proposing to convert the existing 50-room hotel into 49 units of supportive housing as well as programming space.

A public information meeting is being held Monday, Oct. 30. Doors open at 5 p.m., at the Langley Events Centre, with a presentation by BC Housing and Stepping Stone scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

From 5:45 until 7 p.m. there will be a facilitated dialogue with BC Housing, Stepping Stone, and Fraser Health.

The housing will includes an office for the new Integrated Care Management (ICM) team funded through the Fraser Health to provide access to treatment for people who are homeless.

Already two petitions have started on Change.org. One is against the housing saying it will impact the neighbouring businesses and there are three schools nearby.

That petition, to be submitted to Township council and mayor, has 350 signatures.

A counter petition has more than 120 signatures supporting the housing.

The Quality Inn is on 200 Street across from the Home Depot.

In the March 2017 homeless count, volunteers found 206 people were experiencing homelessness in some form of another. The Langleys saw one of the largest increase in homelessness compared to any other municipality.

