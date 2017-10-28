Houdini hosts Halloween

Houdini’s first-ever Halloween Party at the South Okanagan Rehab Centre for Owls attracted over 60 young goblins, ghosts and other creatures of the night.

Along with a chance to have their photo taken with Houdini the centre’s resident great horned owl, kids had a chance to play games to win prizes and do some bobbing for apples as well.

According manager Dale Belvedere it was an opportunity to give back to the kids as well as provide them with a bit of information about birds of prey.

SORCO is only open to the public on a limited basis.