Homes evacuated near Fernie Memorial Arena

Emergency crews responded to the arena after reports came in about an alleged ammonia leak

The Fernie Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Elk Valley RCMP have responded to an emergency situation at the Fernie Memorial Arena, after reports came in about an alleged ammonia leak.

The City of Fernie has annouced that an evacuation in the area is underway, and Emergency Social Services is being set up at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre, locaed at 562 3rd Avenue.

Streets surrounding the arena are closed. This includes 9th Street from Hwy 3 to 6th Avenue, 6th Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street, 11th Street between Hwy 3 and 6th Avenue.

Hwy 3 remains open to traffic.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews deal with the situation.

More details will be provided as they become available.