Hiring fair at Orchard Park Mall

Local mall set to help those looking for work with an annual job fair in Kelowna

Prepare to find work this Wednesday at Orchard Park Mall.

WorkBC in partnership with the provincial and federal governments (MAXIMUS Canada Employment Services Inc.) has announced the 2nd annual Orchard Park Mall Fall Hiring Fair (#WorkOrchardPark) to be held this Wednesday.

Taking place in the Pear Court near Sport Chek in Orchard Park, employers will be set up between 2 and 7 p.m. to conduct on the spot interviews. WorkBC Employment Service Reps will be on-site to assist job seekers prep for success before they approach employers by helping with application forms, checking over resumes and posing some pre-interview questions.

“We are pleased to be partnering with WorkBC on this initiative to help members of our local community find employment,” said Donna Markin, general manager of Orchard Park. “There are many opportunities available for people of all ages and skill levels, and assisting our merchants in being well prepared with great staff for the busy holiday season is something that we see as a win-win for all involved.”

In Kelowna there are three WorkBC Service Centres available to help job seekers prepare for the event.

“Access to computers, printers, and our knowledgeable staff who are able to assist individuals in creating a resume, preparing a cover letter, and interview preparation.” said Scott Sherwood, Provincial Director of MAXIMUS Canada. The centres are open for drop in assistance, daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A list of merchants participating at the Job Fair can be found on the Orchard Park Website www.orchardparkshopping.com