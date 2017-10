The accident scene has now been cleared and traffic will return to normal

Traffic is backed up due to a collision that sent three people to hospital on the Pat Bay Highway Friday morning.

A multi-vehicle collision slowed traffic on the Pat Bay Highway Friday morning.

The incident happened near Island View Road and closed one lane of southbound traffic into Victoria.

Central Saanich Police have just cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid the area.

Three people were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The highway is the main road into Greater Victoria from Sidney, North and Central Sannich, along with passengers and vehicles arriving at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

