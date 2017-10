Work starts at the junction of Highway 3A, near Kaleden weigh scales, and moves towards Penticton

Road paving on Highway 97 near the Kaleden weigh scales.

Paving has started on Highway 97 south of Penticton causing delays of up to 20 minutes according to DriveBC.

Work crews will be at the junction of Highway 3A, near the Kaleden weigh scales, and moving towards Penticton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday until Nov. 3.

The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.