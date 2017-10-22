High winds cause havoc for sailors

A Kelowna Fire Department marine rescue crew was called out to assist some sailboats on Sunday morning.-Image: Contributed

An emergency crew responded to the call of two sailboats in distress with broken masts Sunday morning on Okanagan Lake.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent out a Marine Rescue boat and assisted crafts on separate occasions—at 10:30 amd 1:15 p.m.

In both cases, emergency personnel helped removed people from the boats and transported them to safety, while the boast were towed to shore.

Winds as high as 43 km/h and choppy waters have made for challenging sailing conditions today on the lake.

No other details are available at this time.